LOWVILLE — The Thanksgiving holiday will cause village offices to be closed, but residents will have an extra day to pay bills without penalty the following week.
According to Village Clerk Pamela Roes, the village offices at 5535 Bostwick St. will be closed on Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.
Payments for water and sewer services that would have normally been due by Nov. 29 will have an extension.
Bills paid in person, placed in the outside drop box or postmarked by Dec. 2 will not be penalized.
Contact the village clerk’s office with questions at 315-376-2834, ext. 3.
