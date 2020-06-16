LOWVILLE — Residents of the village are invited to chime in on two proposed local laws during public hearings beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday during the June village board meeting at the 5535 Bostwick St. office.
The first law open for discussion is a change to the definition of “junkyard” within the village limits which will align more with county zoning definitions, according to Mayor Joseph Beagle, making enforcement more practical with the county’s help.
Under the existing code, a junkyard is, “land or buildings used for the collecting, storage or sale of waste paper, rags, scrap metal or discarded material; or for the collecting, wrecking, dismantling, storage, salvaging and sale of machinery parts or vehicles not in running condition.”
The proposed change adds “junk vehicle” in place of “vehicles not in running condition,” and defines the term to include “any motor vehicle, whether automobile bus trailer truck tractor trailer, motor home, bus, motorcycle, bicycle, mini-bicycle, snowmobile or any other device originally intended for travel on a public highway that meets any of the following: is unlicensed, abandoned, wrecked, stored, discarded, partly dismantled and not in condition to be used upon a public highway.”
Under the village’s general zoning regulations, “junkyards” are not permitted.
The second proposed local law will prohibit parking on 475 feet of Church Street from the intersection of Waters Street to the top of the hill.
“It’s basically a safety issue, especially in the winter,” Mr. Beagle said, “The street narrows on that end and you pretty much have to go in the other lane when there are cars parked there. If it’s slippery, it makes it even worse.”
If the local law is passed, parking will not be allowed on either side of the street in that section.
The Board of Trustees meeting will follow the hearings.
