ROME — A Lowville woman was arrested this week after she allegedly stole a purse at the Walmart store in Rome.
On Dec. 12, state police began investigating the theft at Walmart. State police say the purse was stolen when the owner set it down momentarily to try on an item. It contained about $700 in cash, a Visa credit card and a cell phone.
On Wednesday, Melissa A. Griffin, 47, of Lowville, was charged by state troopers with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Ms. Griffin was issued a ticket to appear in Rome City Court on Feb. 9, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.