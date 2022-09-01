LOWVILLE — A Lowville woman is accused of intentionally setting fire to a Campbell Street residence over the weekend, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Tammy Stevens, 49, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with second-degree attempted arson, a felony, for allegedly starting a fire Saturday that damaged the residence.
