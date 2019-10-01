LOWVILLE — A woman was charged with a misdemeanor by the village Police Department on Wednesday for a July incident.
Ashley Moshier was charged with endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
According to the department’s news release, Ms. Moshier allegedly “inappropriately touched herself” in the presence of an 11-year-old child.
No further details were provided.
Ms. Moshier was issued a ticket to appear in the Lowville Village Court at a later date.
