Lowville woman charged with felony burglary

LOWVILLE — A Lowville woman was issued charges by State Police in her second alleged shoplifting incident in 14 months.
Aleea J. Ortlieb, 33, was charged with felony third-degree burglary, which involves illegal entry with the intent to commit a crime, and misdemeanor petit larceny.
The Saturday night incident took place at about 7:30 p.m., although the location of the incident was not included in the police’s online arrest log.
Ms. Ortlieb also was charged with petit larceny on Feb. 6, 2019 in another alleged shoplifting incident.
Ms. Ortlieb was issued with a ticket to appear in court at a later date for the current charges.
