BOONVILLE — A Lowville woman was given a felony harassment-related charge by State Police for an incident on Oct. 9.
Keanna R. Millnitz, 25, was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault with an intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.
Although the alleged incident happened in Boonville, Ms. Millnitz was charged at 3205 State Route 12 at about 12:40 p.m. Oct. 10, according to the police’s public information report.
Ms. Millnitz was held, the report said, but no further information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.