LOWVILLE — A village woman is accused of giving falsified information to local police on Nov. 25.
Sheri L. Gardner, 31, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree swearing a false statement, according to the news release on the incident.
During an investigation, Ms. Gardner allegedly signed a deposition giving information about a crime that didn’t happen.
She was issued a ticket to appear in Lowville Village Court at a later date.
