Lowville woman charged with menacing, criminal possession of weapon after threatening group at her home
- WATSON — A Lowville woman was arrested Sunday after Lewis County sheriff’s deputies learned she threatened multiple people with a knife at her home. Marielle E. Rombough, 27, of 6367 Number Four Road, was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon at 3 p.m. on Sunday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis County 911 received a call from someone reporting they were being threatened by a woman with a knife. When deputies arrived, they learned Ms. Rombough used a knife to threaten multiple people during an argument at her home. Ms. Rombough was taken to the county public safety building, arraigned in the county’s CAP Court and released on her own recognizance to answer her charges in the Town of Watson Court at a later date.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Water shut off, boil water notice in effect for parts of Canton village
- Oswego County’s health department announces potential COVID-19 exposure at city restaurant
- Canton highway superintendent resigns after 27 years
- Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Thursday, Sept. 24
- Thursday update: Oswego County virus cases up five to 586
- Lowville woman charged with menacing, criminal possession of weapon after threatening group at her home
- Carthage rescue squad purchases equipment in memory of village man
- State report confirms COVID cases among students at various St. Lawrence County school districts
Most Popular
-
Longtime state trooper in LaFargeville diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
-
Ogdensburg police asking for help identifying man in Kinney Drugs footage
-
One person dead, another in critical condition from possible carbon monoxide poisoning on boat in Sylvan Beach
-
COVID is turning Americans into hipsteaders
-
Autumn calls out for pumpkin torte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.