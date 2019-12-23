LOWVILLE — A local woman currently incarcerated at the Bedford Hills correctional facility pleaded guilty to eight charges in Lewis County Court on Friday, satisfying a much longer list.
Nicole L. Hutchins, 34, pleaded guilty to two felony driving while intoxicated charges and misdemeanors including seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
She admitted that on New Year’s Day, she was driving drunk at 8:30 a.m. on Lover’s Lane in the town of Turin and was found to have a “stun gun” in her purse after she was stopped.
Relating to a separate incident on April 16, Ms. Hutchins pleaded guilty to felony second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and violations including unlawful fleeing an officer, reckless driving and speeding.
In that incident, Ms. Hutchins ran a stop light at River and South State streets in Lowville and led sheriff’s deputies on a chase through the towns of Martinsburg and Lowville before deserting her vehicle in West Lowville.
She admitted she had tried to alter the numbers on the Illinois license plates to deceive law enforcement.
Between the two incidents, Ms. Hutchins was originally charged with two felonies, 13 misdemeanors and 43 violations.
In 2017, she was convicted of felony DWI in Ava, and she is now serving three years in Bedford Hills state prison to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision for a second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction in Jefferson County for having more than two ounces of meth in April in the town of Theresa.
She is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in state prison on Feb. 14 to be served consecutively to her current term.
