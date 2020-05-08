Amanda L. Gaba

LOWVILLE — Amanda L. Gaba, of Lowville, was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday as police say her blood alcohol concentration was 0.20 percent.

On Thursday, May 7, village police charged Ms. Gaba with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop shortly before 10 p.m. on Shady Avenue.

Officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage during the stop, so they conducted a field sobriety test.

Ms. Gaba was arrested and transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where a chemical tested determined her BAC to be 0.20 percent. DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.08 percent or above. Aggravated DWI, which carries stiffer penalties upon conviction, is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.

Ms. Gaba was issued a ticket to appear in Village Court at a later date. Village officers were assisted by county sheriff’s deputies.

Holmes -- the real one
Holmes -- the real one

Level is indicative of a serious and long term dependence. This lady needs medical help if she is to be able to even minimally control her drinking.

MD
MD

Turn that frown upside down.

