Lyndaker named Marine of the Year

LOWVILLE — In recognition of his dedication to Marine Corps League Detachment 754, Benjamin J. Lyndaker was named Marine of the Year for 2021.
The 10-year Marine Corps reservist has been a member of the Lowville detachment for about four years and serves as a trustee. Sergeant Lyndaker is an anti-tank guided missleman who went on one deployment to the country of Georgia with the mission to train native troops for security duty.
In civilian life, Mr. Lyndaker works at Kraft Heinz in the processing department. He is also a member of the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department.
Mr. Lyndaker, who lives in Watson with his 4-year-old daughter, said he was taken aback by being named Marine of the Year.
“In my opinion, there are a number of members who do more and greater things,” he said. “It is very humbling. I am pleased that my contributions have paid off in a significant way.”
According to detachment commandant David Becker, Mr. Lyndaker does a lot for the organization. “He does a lot of work and is willing to do anything asked of him.” Mr. Becker said.
According to the national website “The mission of the Marine Corps League is to promote the interest and to preserve traditions of the United States Marine Corps; strengthen the fraternity of Marines and their families; serve Marines and FMF Navy Personnel who wear or who have worn the Eagle, Globe and Anchor; and foster the ideals of Americanism and patriotic volunteerism.”
Mr. Lyndaker embodies this ideal.
“I’m one of the new, young bucks and am looking to shoulder more of the load,” he said. “I look to the other members for the wealth of knowledge they offer and try to raise to the occasion.’
He added being a member of the Marine Corps League allows him to “show respect to the men and women who have come before me and without all the modern technology, done greater things then I ever could. I’m proud to be a member and take pride in anytime I can throw on the dress blues.”
