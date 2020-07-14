LYONS FALLS — During a special July 6 meeting, the village approved the re-paving of Gorham Street, Fulton Street and the end of Franklin from Lyons Falls Tire to the highway intersection at a cost of $27,187.19. All of the funds will come from the CHIPS reimbursement account.
Grants were also discussed. It was decided to proceed with the sewer upgrade, delay the park improvements, and contact the lenders for an upper boat launch improvement to see if there could be an adjustment to the overall project to meet the unexpected increased cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.