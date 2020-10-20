LYONS FALLS — The village board has adopted a Halloween curfew law. From 8 p.m. to sunrise Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, all persons, particularly minors, are prohibited from roaming at large, loitering, congregating or traveling indiscriminately within the village limits.
It will be unlawful to possess quantities of vegetables, eggs, shaving cream, toilet paper or other objects that threaten the life, liberty and property of village residents or to otherwise disturb the peace. Fines of $50 for each separate violation will be in effect or community service will be imposed.
