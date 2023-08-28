LYONS FALLS — The Department of Public Works will flush all the fire hydrants in the village starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 6.
Village residents should be aware of possible lower water pressure or cloudy water conditions while flushing is taking place and will become normal after flushing is complete.
