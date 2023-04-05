LYONS FALLS — The Lyons Falls Library is celebrating 100 years as a chartered educational institution, with a “Birthday Bash,” starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
There will be party games, goody bags for children to take home, a variety of food, cake of course, and a “Crockpot Contest” with a $20 Stewart’s gift certificate prize donated by Friends of the Library. The Crockpot Contest is an “all-you-can-eat” event. Everyone who tries the entrees — including corn chowder, ham & potato soup, crockpot lasagna and hot fudge pudding — can also vote for their favorite dish. Admission to the Birthday Bash is $5 for individuals and $10 for families. The proceeds will be used for future programs.
It was on April 7, 1923 that the Lyons Falls Library was officially chartered as an educational institution by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York, and became eligible to receive public financial support. But books and readers gathered together in Lyons Falls many years before the library came to occupy its current location at the Gould Mansion carriage house, 3918 High St.
The Lyons Falls Men’s Club established a reading room and lending library in 1909, upstairs in the Center Street building that also housed LaFave’s Clothing Store. Though it was the Men’s Club that started the reading room, the minutes of the very first meeting (Feb. 9, 1909) reported that of “15 books drawn” 14 were borrowed by women and only one by a man. A book club list from 1908-1909 shows that Miss M. Potter was reading “The Pillar of Light,” by Louis Tracy, which is still available now in digital format, and described on goodreads as a “well-written romantic thriller . . . set in a light house off the British coast.” Dr. Parrish was reading “Lewis Rand,” a brand-new historical novel by the prolific author Mary Johnston. The book club was set up as a “swap,” where each reader kept their book for two weeks and then passed it along to the next reader on the list. Books had to be passed on even if they were not finished reading, as the club rules noted — to “avoid complications.”
The Reading Room proved so popular that, through the leadership of William Elliman and a group of young volunteers, funds for a growing book collection were raised by selling subscriptions, hosting social events and playing movies for the villagers.
In 1940, the village of Lyons Falls purchased Shaw’s General Store on Center Street, which had served the Black River Canal and the Gould paper Company since 1895. The Lyons Falls Library shared the ground floor of the General Store with the fire house and a bowling alley could be seen and heard in the basement.
In 1979, the library was “crammed into” the remodeled fire house, as Terry Lynam wrote in the Watertown Daily Times. Village Trustee Robert Fager told Lynam: “We even have to use the bathroom to stack books.” But this was to change dramatically. Georgia Pacific, in return for the fire house/library/bowling alley, gave the village $30,000 plus the carriage house of the Gould Mansion Complex. With the addition of $10,000 from the North Country Library System and $50,000 in historic preservation funds, the carriage house became the current library.
Chris Chaufty, whose mother Rita Allen was the library director at the time of the move to the carriage house, recalls her mother, her father James and her sisters Judy and Beth joining the firemen and volunteers from the village, to accomplish the daunting mission of moving a library. Mark Folino, a local Boy Scout, was highly involved in the move and earned his Eagle Scout badge for his assistance.
Today, two treasures from the region’s past are on display at the Lyons Falls Library. A carriage, reminiscent of the building’s former purpose, was built in 1910 by Peter McGovern. It is on loan from Dr. and Mrs. Miller Harris of Watertown. A 200-pound muzzle loader cannon, cast by the Port Leyden Ironworks Company, is on permanent display. It fired its first salute on Nov. 13, 1855, to celebrate the completion of the Black River Canal from Rome to Lyons Falls. The cannon was only fired on special occasions and holidays, and was owned by former Lyons Falls Police Chief John K. Harris. It was donated the library in 1998 by Bernice Bauer.
Library director Megan Honey invites the public to the Birthday Bash.
“We are so pleased to have reached this milestone of public support in our library’s history,” she said. “With each year that passes, we continue to experience growth, thanks to the partnerships and generosity of individuals and organizations that recognize our vision to create a community space that is open to everyone.”
