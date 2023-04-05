LYONS FALLS — The Lyons Falls Library is celebrating 100 years as a chartered educational institution, with a “Birthday Bash,” starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

There will be party games, goody bags for children to take home, a variety of food, cake of course, and a “Crockpot Contest” with a $20 Stewart’s gift certificate prize donated by Friends of the Library. The Crockpot Contest is an “all-you-can-eat” event. Everyone who tries the entrees — including corn chowder, ham & potato soup, crockpot lasagna and hot fudge pudding — can also vote for their favorite dish. Admission to the Birthday Bash is $5 for individuals and $10 for families. The proceeds will be used for future programs.

