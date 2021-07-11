LYONS FALLS — A village man is in the custody of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of urinating in a local Dollar General store.
According to sheriff’s deputies, Timothy A. Gorczyca, 62, walked into the Dollar General in Lyons Falls at about 3:53 p.m. Friday and urinated while walking around the back of the store.
He then also urinated into a garbage can on sale with other merchandise inside.
Deputies also say Mr. Gorczyca ate a Reese’s peanut butter cup while in the store without paying.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies charged Mr. Gorczyca with petit larceny and public lewdness, and gave him appearance tickets to appear later in the West Turin town court.
