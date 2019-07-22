NEW BREMEN — Taylor C. Andrews, 25, of Lyonsdale Road, Lyons Falls, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, and a trespassing violation.
At 9 p.m. July 11, Mr. Andrews allegedly refused to leave the residence at 8306 State Route 812 after being repeatedly asked to do so. After finally leaving the property, Mr. Andrews is believed to have sent a text threatening physical harm to one of the people living at that address, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Mr. Andrews was issued tickets returnable at a later date to the New Bremen Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.