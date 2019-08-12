LYONS FALLS — A village man is accused of drunken driving and breaking the speed limit by nearly 45 miles per hour by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies.
Dylan R. Brown, 35, of Fish Creek Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent, having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, two counts of imprudent speed, failure to keep right and failure to comply with a lawful order.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident on Aug. 10 at about 9:50 p.m., Mr. Brown was allegedly seen by a deputy going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone on Lyons Falls Road in Lyonsdale.
Mr. Brown is accused of having continued speeding on a number of roads in the town of Greig “in an attempt to elude the sheriff’s deputy,” and only stopped when he arrived in the driveway of his Fish Creek Road residence.
Through the ensuing investigation, Mr. Brown’s BAC was reported as .10 percent.
Mr. Brown was issued tickets to appear at the Greig and Lyonsdale Town Courts at a later date.
