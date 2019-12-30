LYONS FALLS — After allegedly running into two immobile objects, a village man was charged with drunk driving on Saturday morning
Charles J. Ward, 21, was charged with driving while intoxicated and a number of traffic violations by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies.
At about 6:30 a.m., Mr. Ward allegedly drove into a mail box and a telephone pole on Markham Street in the village with the 2011 Subaru Forester he was driving, according to the news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Ward’s blood alcohol content, when tested at the county’s Public Safety Building, was reported as .11%. The legal limit for driving is .08%.
Mr. Ward was issued with tickets to appear in the West Turin Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.