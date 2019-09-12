MARTINSBURG — A Lyons Falls man allegedly flouted the “Move Over Law” while driving without a license and while impaired by drugs, according to Lewis County sheriff’s deputies.
Joshua D. Rogers, 34, Shibley Road, Lyons Falls, was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs, two counts of misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and one traffic infraction, failure to exercise due care while passing an emergency vehicle.
According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Rogers went by deputies who, with their emergency lights activated, were on the side of Route 12 at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He allegedly failed to “exercise due care” by slowing down and moving to the left to give a safe distance as required by the “Move Over Law.”
The deputies who pulled Mr. Rogers over suspected that he was impaired by drugs while driving his truck.
They took him to the Public Safety Building where a drug recognition expert alleged that Mr. Rogers was impaired.
It was also discovered Mr. Rogers’ driving license had been suspended 17 times, according to the release, and fully revoked due to previous incidents.
He was issued tickets to appear in the Martinsburg Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.