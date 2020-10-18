LOWVILLE — A Lyons Falls man faces multiple drug charges and traffic violations after sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Brett M. Wadsworth, 24, of Lyons Falls was arrested Oct. 13 following a traffic stop on North Chases Lake Road in the town of Watson. He was stopped for a traffic violation and was subsequently found to have a suspended New York state license.
During interviews with Mr. Wadsworth, deputies smelled marijuana and when asked if anything was in the vehicle, he produced a small amount of marijuana. At that time, a vehicle search was conducted upon which scales and a glass pipe both containing small amounts of a white substance were found. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Mr. Wadsworth was arrested and taken to the county public safety building. He was processed and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (scales), third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Mr. Wadsworth was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Watson Court at a later, unspecified date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.