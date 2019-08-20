SYRACUSE — A Lyons Falls man was sentenced on drugs and arms charges in federal court.
Victor G. Ehlers, 37, will serve eight and one-third years in state prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release supplied by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Mr. Ehlers was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of firearms and ammunition by a drug user, the release said.
In April 2018, after a two-month investigation, Mr. Ehlers was arrested with two other people at 4267 Cherry St., Lyons Falls.
The State Police report on the arrest at the time said 15 grams of methamphetamine, valued at over $1,500, four grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 177 Sudafed pills and assorted prescription pills were seized.
Also seized were two fully automatic 9 mm handguns, two semi-automatic 9 mm handguns, a revolver, five unspecified assault rifles, 11 unspecified long guns, three suppressors, loaded high-capacity magazines and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition.
Among the firearms belonging to Mr. Ehlers, according to the sentencing release, were machine guns and silencers in working order that were meant “to further his drug trafficking activities” among other purposes.
The sentencing announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith, Ray Donovan, special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Field Division, and State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian with assistance from Lewis County District Attorney Leanne Moser’s Office.
The investigation into this case was performed by the State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Village of Lowville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.