LYONS FALLS — Village Mayor Beau J. Bailey has announced his resignation from the position he has held for just over a year.
“After a health scare this last week, some time to evaluate my life situation, and numerous other factors out of my control, I’ve decided to resign as mayor of the Village of Lyons Falls effective immediately,” he wrote on the village’s Facebook page on New Year’s Day. “I thank you all for your help and support over the past year but I am too overdrawn and have learned that I am not built to be a political figure. My goal is to still be involved in reviving our community just from a different angle. Happy New Year and God Bless!”
Mr. Bailey campaigned as a write-in candidate in the 2020 election after his predecessor, Anne P. Huntress, posted a similar letter to the community in October of that year stating that she would not be seeking reelection in part due to health reasons and not being able to fulfill the time commitment required.
During his short time in office, Mr. Bailey acted quickly to keep some of his campaign promises including bringing back the popular July Fourth Independence Festival. He also worked with community leaders, local business owners and Lewis County Economic Development to form a task force to revitalize the village. The task force has prioritized completing the cleanup of the former Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper Mill site on Center Street in the heart of the village and the launch of a campaign to actively seek the next business or businesses to develop the waterfront property.
Mr. Bailey and his wife Danielle Bailey own and operate Black Moose Automotive on Laura Street in the village next to their home. They have two children.
Mr. Bailey could not be reached for further comment.
At 6 p.m. Monday, the village board will hold a special meeting to “discuss vacancies and other issues” at the village office, 4059 Cherry St.
