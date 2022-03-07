Lyons Falls trustees meeting changed

LYONS FALLS — The regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting for March has been changed to 6 p.m. March 21 at the village offices, 4059 Cherry St. The change from the normal fourth Monday of the month is due to a scheduling conflict.

