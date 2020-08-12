The libraries have been asked to promote the Census. Lyons Falls Library will have Chromebooks available outside the library with instructions to access the internet site to register on the Census website. This will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. The canopy along with a couple of tables with the Chromebook will be socially distanced and please wear a mask. Please call for an appointment Wednesday or Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Carolyn will help you.
The Farmers Market is up and running with 20 vendors selling crafts, homegrown vegetables, fruits, delicious baked goods, homemade jam, goat cheese, eggs and this past week fresh blueberries. Stop by to see all that is offered. It is held Tuesdays, from noon to 5 p.m. The firemen have their lunch from noon to 2 p.m. on a takeout basis. There are a couple of tables outside to dine at.
St. John’s Catholic Church will hold an outdoor Mass, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the pavilion in Riverside Park, Laura Street. All are invited. There will be no dinner served prior to the Mass as we have done other years. We will be selling ice cream sundaes or brownie sundaes after the Mass on a take out basis. Social distancing will be practiced and please wear a mask. In case of rain or bad weather, the outdoor Mass will be cancelled and held at St. John’s Church, McAlpine Street.
Please keep South Lewis Schools in your thoughts as the administration, teachers, aides, all employees, parents and students will have to undergo many changes for the fall classes,
Please support our local businesses and Stay Safe.
Kathy Skorupa encourages those with happenings in Lyons Falls to contact her via email at kathyskorupa@gmail.com.
