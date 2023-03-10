LYONS FALLS — The village Board of Trustees has set a public hearing concerning the possible implementation of a clean energy law is set for 6 p.m. March 20, at the village office, 4059 Cherry St. The regular monthly meeting has been rescheduled to run concurrently with the public hearing.
There will be a public hearing on the 2024 budget at 6 p.m. April 24, along with the regular monthly meeting.
