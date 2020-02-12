Lyons Falls trustees set special meeting Feb. 18

LYONS FALLS — The village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the village offices at 4059 Cherry St. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the 2020-21 budget and to open refuse bids.
