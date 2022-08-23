LYONS FALLS — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the monthly meeting of the village board of trustees has been postponed until 6 p.m. Monday in the Lyons Falls village offices, 4059 Cherry St.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- New liquor store opens in Hopkinton near county multi-use trail
- Ogdensburg native seeks grant to renovate former Hackett’s Hardware
- Norfolk Concert Series closing with festival Sept. 10
- Ogdensburg mayor charged with making false statements
- Samaritan imaging center on Coffeen Street to be closed Wednesday
- Slow day; low voter turnout in NNY congressional primaries
- City attorney advises Watertown lawmakers to stay out of property dispute
- Denmark Town Board sets special meeting to discuss contract negotiations
Most Popular
-
Lewis County dairy farmers considering antidote to milk dumping, cheese production changes with new business
-
The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health raises awareness and provides hope for radiation injuries
-
Plan to develop Ogdensburg’s Diamond National site off the table
-
Olney urges city to intervene in long-standing property dispute between downtown business owners
-
Unburied body in casket found during cleanup of Akwesasne cemetery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.