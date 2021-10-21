WATSON — A Lyons Falls woman was issued a felony mischief charge for an incident earlier this month.
Eva M. Leaf, 34, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and a trespassing violation.
According to the office’s news release, Ms. Leaf allegedly damaged the door of a residence with a metal jack handle and a flower pot when she reportedly kicked it off the porch of a house on North Chases Lake Road on Oct. 5.
Ms. Leaf was arraigned and will appear in Watson Town Court at a later date.
