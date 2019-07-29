PORT LEYDEN — A Lyons Falls woman was charged the day after her purse was alleged to have been found containing various drugs.
Morgan E. Baslow, 25, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a violation of public health law 3345 for having a controlled substance not in its original container.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Ms. Baslow’s purse was found in the car of her boyfriend, James E. Carr, 34, who was driving when he was arrested on three felony counts, including a weapon charge, DWI and aggravated unlicensed driving on July 27, the night before her arrest.
Ms. Baslow was issued tickets to be returned to the Port Leyden Village Court at a later date.
