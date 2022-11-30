LYONS FALLS — The Lyons Falls History Association and Stuart DeCamp have announced the return of portraits of Caleb Lyons III and his wife Marietta to Florissante Mansion, the former Lyons family home located in Lyonsdale. These portraits were donated by the O’Mara family — Robert, Lucy and Phoebe of Massachusetts.
The Lyons were some of the earliest settlers in the taming and development of the area and ultimately Lyonsdale was named for them.
Marietta DuPont’s mother, Anna Maria Richter Dupont, was one of the three Dupont sisters referred to by author Hazel C. Drew in her book “Tales from Little Lewis.”
The History Association decided the portraits should be returned to Florissante, one of the remaining Lyon family residences, as they would display so well in such a beautiful and historic setting.
The public is invited to view these portraits during the upcoming annual “Christmas at Florissante” family holiday tours during the first three weekends of December. They can also be seen during the historic tours of Florissante offered on specific dates during the summer months.
