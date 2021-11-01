According to the Lewis County Emergency Services’ Fire Report on the incident, the alarm came in at 9:18 p.m.
Turin Fire Department volunteers found “heavy smoke” in the front of the building at 4173 West Rd., and significant fire in the area near the wood stove.
While no equipment was lost and only minimal damage to tools, the north wall of the structure was damaged substantially by the heat and flames.
There was no one inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.
The Constableville and Lyons Falls Volunteer Fire Departments assisted at the scene.
