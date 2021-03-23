TURIN — The driver of a truck allegedly stolen in West Turin was arrested after a relay of police pursuit Monday night.
Aaron M. Smith, 29, of Blossvale, was charged by state police with third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and reckless driving, all misdemeanor charges, and about 13 vehicle and traffic violations.
A 2005 Dodge Magnum was reported stolen from the Stewart’s Shop on Route 12 in West Turin at about 7:30 p.m. Even though troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver continued driving down Route 12 toward Utica.
The first pursuing officers stopped following the truck, after about 23 miles, in Remsen.
About 20 miles further south, in the city of Utica, the truck was seen allegedly hitting a guard rail as it left the Arterial near Oswego Street.
Mr. Smith ultimately stopped the truck and left on foot when he was found in the area by the Utica Police Department, according to state police.
Mr. Smith was arrested without further incident and was issued a ticket to appear in the Trenton Town Court on April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.