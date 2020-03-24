CONSTABLEVILLE — Four weapons charges resulted from a gas station attendant’s concern over a man sleeping in his vehicle.
Nico N. Buffa, 30, of Rome, was charged with second-degree felony possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree possession of a large capacity ammunition device and third-degree possession of an assault rifle, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor fourth-degree possession of illegal knives, according to State Police Public Information Officer Jack L. Keller.
In the early hours of Friday, an employee at the West Turin Stewart’s Shop, 3906 State Route 12, reported concern about the driver of a vehicle that had been parked at a fuel pump for two hours.
Troopers responded at about 2:30 a.m., to find the sleeping driver who was identified as Mr. Buffa during the ensuing interview.
While speaking to Mr. Buffa, the troopers saw the weapons inside the vehicle.
Mr. Buffa was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.
Apparently the "safe Act" will only be ignored by our fine Sheriffs Dept if the suspect resides in Lewis county and is related to an officer or fireman. Not so fair indeed.!
