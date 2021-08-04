BRANTINGHAM — A Whitesboro man is facing charges in Lewis County for allegedly punching a sheriff’s deputy in the face and resisting arrest.
Gregory M. Zangrilli, 27, of Whitesboro, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies last month with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
On July 24, deputies responded to Red Pine Point Road in the town of Greig for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a camp on the road. When deputies arrived, Mr. Zangrilli allegedly became combative with patrols. When officials attempted to arrest Mr. Zangrilli, he allegedly punched a deputy in the face with a closed fist.
Mr. Zangrilli was later taken into custody and transported to Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville for an evaluation. The deputy who was punched was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as well.
Mr. Zangrilli was arraigned and then remanded to Lewis County jail on a parole violation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by state police, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Turin Fire Department and EMS1.
