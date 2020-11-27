LYONS FALLS — A man accused of DWI after allegedly crashing his vehicle on Lyons Falls Road also is accused of resisting arrest and grabbing a sheriff’s deputy while at the Lewis County Public Safety Building.
Craig S. Kratzenberg, 51, of Woodgate Road in Woodgate, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving an uninspected vehicle and moving from a lane unsafely and was arraigned in the town of Greig virtual court. He was also charged with trespass, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest while at the Public Safety Building.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report on the incident, Mr. Kratzenberg “left the roadway with his pick-up truck and became disabled in a ditch” at about 7:20 p.m. Monday evening.
He was taken to the Public Safety Building after an investigation that led deputies to believe he was intoxicated, but he refused a “chemical test” that would indicate how much alcohol was in his blood.
After being released, Mr. Kratzenberg allegedly disobeyed directives given by deputies and went in a restricted area of the Sheriff’s Office. While being escorted out of the building, he “began grabbing the groin and duty-belt equipment of a Sheriff’s Deputy,” which resulted in a physical struggle and caused him to be arrested again and issued additional charges.
Mr. Kratzenberg’s driver’s license was suspended, and he is expected to return both to the town of Lyonsdale and Village of Lowville courts at later dates.
