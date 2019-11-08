LOWVILLE — A man has died as the result of an afternoon fire Friday at a Hemlock Drive apartment.
Lowville Assistant Fire Chief Gerry Nortz said a dog also died in the fire that was reported at about 3:30 p.m.
The chief said the call came in to emergency dispatchers as a Lifenet medical alert and firefighters were able to contain flames quickly, although firefighters encountered heavy smoke inside the residence.
Three neighboring apartments were evacuated, but no other injuries were reported. The evacuated residents were allowed to return home by 6 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Lowville Fire Department was assisted by crews from Martinsburg, Castorland and New Bremen.
