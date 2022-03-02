A 41-year-old man had been “thrown off his snowmobile and hit a tree.”
The sledder was wearing a helmet, but had neck and chest pain and suffered a head trauma, the release said.
To get him safely out of the woods, first responders from Lewis County Emergency Management and the Glenfield Volunteer Fire Department secured the man on a backboard and “packaged” him on a rescue toboggan.
Lyons Falls Ambulance took the man to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for treatment.
The scene, cleared by 4:45 p.m., was investigated by the DEC Bureau of Crimes Investigations and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
