MARTINSBURG — A snowmobiler sustained upper body injuries after crashing on a Lewis County trail.
On Wednesday morning, Richard A. Vogle, 50, of Fort Plain — about halfway between Utica and Schenectady, lost control of his Arctic Cat while driving on Graves Road, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office new release, causing it to overturn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.