LOWVILLE — A Long Island man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in the town of Montague on Saturday night at about 10 p.m.
John R. Hare, 44, of Deer Park, went off Culpepper Road, also known as Trail C5, while driving a 2012 Arctic Cat F800 and collided with a tree, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
