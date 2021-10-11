MARTINSBURG — “Imprudent speed” was the charge for a Wayne County man who rolled his ATV on Saturday evening.
Jason M. Chambery, 35, Clyde, was thrown from his 2021 Can-Am Renegade ATV when he lost control of the machine on a Talbot Road curve, struck the embankment and rolled.
He was taken to Lewis County General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
In addition to the speeding charged, he was also ticketed for not having insurance.
Deputies were assisted by county Search and Rescue and the Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department.
No further details were provided.
