LOWVILLE — An alleged drunk driver from North Carolina was tased after reportedly resisting arrest by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office just after Christmas Eve turned to Christmas Day.
Ralph C. Matuszczak, 49, Mooresville, N.C., was charged with five misdemeanors: driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. He was also ticketed with failure to keep right, failure to comply with a lawful order and refusal to submit to a breath test,
A sheriff’s office news release on the arrest said Mr. Matuszczak allegedly drove at an “abnormally slow speed” while swerving down Stowe Street in the village on Christmas at about 12:20 a.m., and continued onto River Street, where he was accused of not pulling over when the deputy tried to stop him.
After he did stop in a parking lot further down the street, the driver is accused of having locked himself in the vehicle, refusing to get out at the deputy’s request.
The release said “after access was gained” to the truck’s interior, Mr. Matuszczak allegedly tried to “punch” a deputy while resisting the arrest.
He was “removed from the vehicle and taken into custody following a Taser deployment,” according to the release.
Mr. Matuszczak’s blood alcohol content was later determined to be 0.18%, the release said. The legal minimum limit for a motorist to be considered intoxicated is .08%, while aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
Mr. Matuszczak was issued with tickets to appear in Village Court at a later date.
State police, village police and county Search and Rescue assisted at the scene.
