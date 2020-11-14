LOWVILLE — Lewis County residents are welcome to share their thoughts on the nearly $50.7 million tentative 2021 county budget in a public hearing on Nov. 19. The proposed budget includes a property tax increase just under 1%.
2021 spending is anticipated to go up 1.31%, from the $50,058,189 for 2020 to $50,716,046 in 2021. Most county departments have less or only slightly more money budgeted for the 2021 draft budget; however, the departments with the largest increase — $1,006,734 — are in the public safety department.
For the first time in 20 years, the budget also proposes a salary increase for the legislators, which totals a $15,000 payroll budget bump.
A significant portion of the money allocated in 2020 was not used this year because of the limitations created by the COVID-19 crisis and steps taken to temper expenditures, including a period of furloughs for some county employees, which caused the General Fund to grow from $8.8 million in October 2019 to $16.2 million as of last month.
Like last year, $1.65 million of the general fund balance is allocated in 2021 to help balance the budget and keep the tax increase under the state-designated 2% tax cap for the seventh straight year.
The property tax increase in 2021 will be .86% which will result in a tax rate-per-thousand dollars of value increase of seven cents, from $7.49 to $7.56. With this change, the tax paid on a property valued at $100,000 will be $756, a $7 increase from 2020.
Combined with an increase in the taxable value of property in the county of about $69 million, the tax levy is projected to increase 3.91% to $666,212 in the tentative budget.
Budget Officer and County Manager Ryan Piche said there are too many “unknowns” to deplete the fund in order to avoid raising taxes or to risk having to break the tax cap with a large tax in the future.
“The point is if we take a little bit from the taxpayers this year and either nothing or a little bit next year and maintain the fund balance... it’s really about anticipating that the state cuts are going to be permanent and that the IGT [county Medicaid payments] payment is going to come back [up] to what it was a few years ago. That’s why using the general fund isn’t a good idea,” Mr. Piche said.
With a 20% reduction in state aid likely due to the state’s $16 billion budget deficit and the duration and long-term financial impact of the pandemic unknown, the budgeting process was more challenging this year.
“This is one of the more difficult budgets that we’ve done. I always look at the budget as our operations plan for next year — and that’s what a budget should be — and you start with that premise and work your way back into the numbers,” Mr. Piche said. “But without any idea of how next month is going to turn out, let alone the next six to 12 months, it’s very difficult to form an operating plan therefore it’s very difficult to put together a spending plan. “So, this is our way of preparing for what could be a worst-case scenario while maintaining the government services that we can.”
Although Lewis County officials feared significant sales tax losses because of the pandemic, Mr. Piche reported that the online sales tax, which was paid to local governments for the first time this year, helped the county to increase sales tax revenue by 170% in the first half of this year.
“Going into 2021, we are anticipating a similar trend. The budgeted sales tax revenue will hold at $11.8 million for a second year,” Mr. Piche said, noting that the state will again expect county governments to pay for an additional program as it did last year with the Aid and Incentives for Municipalities program, “In a disturbing trend, the state is again going to the well of county sales tax in 2021, this time to fund the state’s Fiscally Distressed Health Facilities program.”
Combined, the state programs will take $321,479 of the county sales tax revenue. However, the beneficiaries of those programs are in the county.
The 2021 tentative budget public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 in the legislative board room on the second floor of the courthouse building, 7660 N. State St. The hearing will be followed by a board of legislators meeting.
Due to limited space allowing for social distancing, comments can be submitted by email to cassandramoser@lewiscounty.ny.gov, or by mail to the Lewis County Board of Legislators, 7660 N. State St., Lowville NY 13367, no later than 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Hard copies of the tentative budget will be available at the meeting or download a PDF copy at https://www.lewiscounty.org/news/post/10557/.
