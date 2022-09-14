Maple Products at the Lewis County Fair

Manning the Maple Shanty at the 2022 Lewis County Fair are, from left, Hannah A. Schwartzentruber, Nadeen R. Lyndaker and Evan S. Zehr. Annie I. Cayer/ Johnson Newspaper Corp

LOWVILLE — “We’re all one big family,” said Nadeen R. Lyndaker who is in charge of the Maple Shanty at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

Established in 1977, the main goal of the Maple Shanty is to educate and supply quality maple products for the consumer.

