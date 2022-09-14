Maple Products at the Lewis County Fair

LOWVILLE — “We’re all one big family,” said Nadeen R. Lyndaker who is in charge of the Maple Shanty at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.
Established in 1977, the main goal of the Maple Shanty is to educate and supply quality maple products for the consumer.
“What better place than at a fun, family, event like the Lewis County Fair,” explains the organizer.
Consumers can try maple products and talk to the producers with any questions they may have, in addition the shanty showcases many local, value-added products that are on the market.
Some items include maple; popcorn, ice cream, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches, spices, cinnamon, hot sauce and barbecue sauce.
The Lewis County Maple Association represents Lewis, Jefferson, Oneida and Oswego counties as well as upper Herkimer County.
When maple producers volunteer in the shanty, they bring products so that everyone’s products can be promoted.
“There is so much hard work and dedication that is put into this, I appreciate all the volunteers so much,” emphasized Ms. Lyndaker.
“Lewis County used to be the top producer of maple in the state now we are number two,” explained one of the volunteers on duty, Evan S. Zehr, noting now Wyoming County is number one.
New York State is also second to Vermont nationwide for top maple syrup production. The maple industry is the second biggest agribusiness, next to dairy in Lewis County.
“I came because Nadeen puts so much effort to make this work for the public,” said the volunteer. “To meet all of the people that come through the fair and to promote maple because it is an integral part of our lives and the Lewis County Fair is perfect because it is so focused on ag and so welcoming to everyone.”
The Maple Shanty, located near the fair office, is opened all throughout fair week.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.