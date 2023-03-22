COPENHAGEN — Maple Weekend was officially kicked off March 18 with Lewis County’s Annual Tree Tapping will be held at Snyder’s Sugar Shack.
Senator Mark Walczak and Assemblyman Kenneth Blakenbush had the honor of tapping the maple.
On hand for the event were Lewis County Legislators Thomas Osborne, Ian Gilbert, Lisa Virkler and Jessica Moser along with Lewis County sheriff candidate Nicole Turck and Constableville mayor Samantha Brown.
Prior to the tapping, Michele E. Ledoux Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County executive director welcomed visitors to sugar shack owned by Mara and Michael Snyder and spoke about Maple Weekend.
This is the 27th year for Maple Weekend in Lewis County she said.
“It’s an opportunity to learn about the maple industry and for the producer to invite the public in,” Mrs. Ledoux said.
According to a press release from cooperative extension, New York maple producers experienced a record-breaking year in 2022, producing 845,000 gallons of maple syrup, allowing it to rank second in the nation in maple production. New York is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.
Maple Weekend continues March 25 and 26 with Moser’s Maple, LLC, Snyder’s Sugar Shack, Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, Yancey Sugarbush and Sterling Valley Maple open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the International Maple Museum Centre in Croghan will be offering tours and a pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m.
In Jefferson County, visit Maplewood Sweets, Massey Ranch and Widrick Maple.
This event is free to the public. A searchable list of Maple Weekend events is available at https://mapleweekend.nysmaple.com/ or for more information contact Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County 315-376-5270 or look at our website www.ccelewis.org.
