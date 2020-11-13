LOWVILLE — Marine Corps League, 754 Lewis County Detachment, Route 12, will host a celebration of the Marine Corps birthday starting at noon Saturday with a chicken barbecue. The event will also include a silent auction to support the organization’s scholarship fund, a cake cutting ceremony, 50/50 raffles and food and drink specials.
