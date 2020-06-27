LOWVILLE — With farmers markets now open, the Lewis County Office for the Aging will be distributing market coupons to eligible county residents.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a program headed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and provides coupons to all who meet age and income requirements.
Each booklet contains five coupons worth $4 each, for a total of $20, which can be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout the state. Coupons must be used at their full value, no change may be received. Coupons expire Nov. 30. Vendors accepting coupons should display a poster saying “We Gladly Accept NYS Farmer’s Market Check.”
Due to COVID-19, the distribution will be modified for everyone’s safety. Coupons will be distributed drive-through style at various locations but will not available for pickup at the department’s office.
Each person in the household who meets the age and income requirements is eligible to receive a coupon booklet.
The eligible person must sign in person. A person with Power of Attorney along with proper paperwork can sign for the coupons.
To be eligible to receive the coupon booklet, a person must be 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income is at or below 185% of Federal Poverty Guidelines — $1,968 per month for a one-person household, $2,658 per month for a two-person household and $3,349 per month for a three-person household. In addition, a person could not have been issued the coupons from another location this year.
Coupons will be distributed at the senior housing complexes; dates and times will be posted within each housing complex. Additional distribution dates and locations may be added. Any updates will be posted on the Office for the Aging Facebook page.
When picking up the coupon, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Office for the Aging staff will distribute the necessary eligibility paperwork and coupons via the vehicle’s window. Masks will be required.
2020 Farmers’ Market Coupon Distribution Schedule:
July 7 — Lyons Falls Farmers’ Market, Laura Street, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
July 9 — Harrisville Fire Department drive through, 10 a.m. to noon
July 10 — Lewis County Fairgrounds drive through, Bostwick Street entrance, 9 a.m. to noon
July 14 — Port Leyden Fire Department drive through, 10 a.m. to noon
July 15 — Copenhagen Fire Department drive through, 10 a.m. to noon
July 16 — Constableville Fire Department drive through, 10 a.m. to noon
For more information, call the Lewis County Office for the Aging at 315-376-5313.
