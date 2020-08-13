MARTINSBURG — A camp at 6386 Poor Road is a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning.
According to the fire report, Martinsburg Highway Department employees called in the alarm at 10:32 a.m., reporting the camp had already burned to the ground.
The Martinsburg Fire Department was dispatched. Firefighters worked to extinguish flames and hot spots from the fallen camp. Mutual aid from Lowville Fire Department cas called in to provide tankers for water relay due to the remote location.
The cause is undetermined and under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
The building and contents of the insured camp owned by Gene Rowsam were destroyed.
