MARTINSBURG — Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire at 5622 Whittaker Road on Thursday.
At about 4:30 p.m., members of the Paul Cross family reportedly heard crackling sounds and smelled wires burning. Martinsburg Fire Department responded and found smoke coming from the eaves of the roof. The investigation revealed an electrical problem and an attic fire, which was quickly contained.
Lowville Volunteer Fire Department was on stand-by at the Martinsburg station with its aerial truck.
The cause of the fire was found to be electrical, so no further investigation was needed.
National Grid and Lewis County Search and Rescue assisted at the scene.
